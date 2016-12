The Colorado Buffaloes and Oklahoma State will go head to head in the Alamo Bowl, scheduled to kick off Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

These are the five things you need to know about tonight’s match up:

It has been nearly a month since the two teams have played a game.

A win would make the 2016 team only the fourth squad in CU history to win 11 games.

A win would also virtually guarantee a top-10 ranking in the final polls.

If the Buffs take Thursday’s game, it would be the first bowl win since 2004.

It will be an interesting match up with the Buff’s exceptional secondary and the Cowboy’s potent passing attack.

