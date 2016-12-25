You should regularly clean your washing machine, and here's how to do it

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 3:09PM MST expiring December 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 3:03PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 3:03PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 12:06PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 2:07PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 1:29PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 1:29PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:06PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:06PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:06PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, La Plata
Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 11:22AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:20PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:20PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:08PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 2:26PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:42AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
You should regularly clean your washing machine, and here's how to do it
Carina Wolff
6:05 AM, Dec 23, 2016
Your washing machine is used to clean stuff, so you probably don’t often think about how to clean it.
But just because you wash other things in it doesn’t mean you don’t have to clean the machine itself. Washing machines can fill up with bacteria and residue, and the last thing you want is for it to spread to your clothes.
According to most manufacturers, you should actually be cleaning your washing machine once a month. (Uh-oh is right.)
If you’ve never thought to do it, you probably don’t know where to start. Here’s a handy guide so you can easily get on that once-a-month, or at least once-a-year (!), cleaning schedule.
Before you run any cycles, wipe down the interior of the washing machine with your cleanser, including the door and the rubber gasket. Also be sure to clean the soap dispenser.
3. Run A Cycle
Fill your soap dispenser up with your cleanser of choice. Some machines will have a clean cycle, which you should choose to run at this time. Some machines don’t, in which case you would choose the hottest water setting and run the machine.
4. Do An Extra Rinse
If you have a second rinse cycle, choose that setting. If not, run the rinse cycle again manually.
5. Clean The Exterior
Once the cycle has finished and you’ve double checked the inside for any mildew or mold, clean the outside of your machine with your cleanser. Use a microfiber cloth dipped in vinegar to wipe down the controls and the exterior of the machine. Dry with a microfiber cloth for shine.
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.