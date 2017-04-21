Four-day Backstreet Boys cruise sets sail in May 2018

Backstreet Boys fans everywhere are freaking out, and for good reason.

Backstreet Boys Cruise 2018 is going to set sail next year, and anyone and their boy-band loving friends can be a part of it.

This isn’t the first time a cruise of this kind has left the dock, either, as the band’s hosted five previous cruises.

The Backstreet Boys Cruise is a four-day affair out of Miami, Florida. It’ll take place May 3-May 7, 2018. And yes, the Backstreet Boys will be onboard.

In fact, there are two performances a day and a chance to get a little more up-close and personal with each of the guys.

“The best part about these cruises is we get to be more hands on and more accessible to our fans and that is something we really pride ourselves on,” AJ McLean told Refinery29. “We love our fans to the utmost. And without our fans we wouldn’t be here for over 24 years. It is three to four days of debauchery in the middle of the ocean.”

According to the official website, pre-sale to previous cruisers and fan club members become available at noon EDT on April 25. For everyone else, you can book as early as noon on April 26.

