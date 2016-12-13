You're receiving this email by subscription. Having trouble viewing this email? View this in a browser.

Thursday Morning Update

Lisa Hidalgo

Partly cloudy and chilly.  Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.  Warmer on Friday and Saturday. 

Denver/Front Range:  Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows in the teens, under partly cloudy skies.

Foothills: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s.  Lows drop into the single digits and teens under partly cloudy skies.

NE Plains:  Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows in the teens, under partly cloudy skies.

Mountains:  Scattered snow showers. Breezy at higher elevations. Highs in the 20s and 30s. Lows in the single digits and teens.

Western Slope:  Scattered rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows tonight in the teens and low 20s.  

Extended Forecast: Mild and dry conditions remain across the Front Range and northeastern plains through Saturday. The next storm is expected to impact the area Christmas day. Expect colder temperatures and the chance for snow on Sunday.

Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday travel rush begins  

Thursday marks the unofficial start to the rush to head home for the holidays.

  READ MORE

 

Incredible hairstyles created by local dad

His most recent hairstyles have caught the attention of not just other fathers, but parents across the globe.

 
READ MORE
 
 
 

‘Bonnie & Clyde' porch pirates hit Fort Collins

Police are looking for two package thieves who may be described as the “Bonnie and Clyde” of porch pirates.  

 
READ MORE
 
 
 

Heavy snow hits southwestern Colorado

Partly sunny and chilly today in Denver, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s. 

 
READ MORE
 
 
 

High driver gets jail time for fatal crash

A Grand Junction man has been sentenced to 10 months in jail for driving while high on marijuana and causing a fatal crash.

 
READ MORE
 
 

