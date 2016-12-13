Thursday Morning Update

Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Warmer on Friday and Saturday.

Denver/Front Range: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows in the teens, under partly cloudy skies.

Foothills: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows drop into the single digits and teens under partly cloudy skies.

NE Plains: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows in the teens, under partly cloudy skies.

Mountains: Scattered snow showers. Breezy at higher elevations. Highs in the 20s and 30s. Lows in the single digits and teens.

Western Slope: Scattered rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows tonight in the teens and low 20s.