Grass fire burns 17 acres in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- Deputies went door-to-door Christmas night warning nearly two dozen families about a grass fire.

The fire started around 11:10 p.m. near U.S. 36 and Lefthand Canyon Drive, north of Boulder.

"A sudden break in the wind conditions just after midnight allowed firefighters to gain the upper hand on the fire and quell its rapid spread," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Seven families voluntarily evacuated during the fire. Another 15 families prepared to evacuate but were able to stay home, deputies said.

"The initial information received by dispatchers was that the fire started as the result of some type of electrical issue in the area," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. "No property or structures were damaged by the fire."

The fire burned about 17 acres. It has been completely contained.

