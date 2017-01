ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- A brush fire burned eight to ten acres at Cherry Creek State Park Wednesday morning.

The fire was first spotted near the east entrance, off Parker Road, at about 3 a.m.

Gusty winds quickly spread the fire, and firefighters had to truck in water, because there are no fire hydrants in the area, officials said.

Twenty units from Cunningham and South Metro Fire fought the fire.

It was under control by 4:10 a.m., officials said.

#Breaking numerous acres burning near the east entrance of Cherry Creek State Park. Wind is factor. Brush trucks spraying water. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/u4oR9tfl01 — Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 11, 2017

No one was injured.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started. It's believed the fire started near the boat ramp.

Watch Denver7 for live reports and updates this morning.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.