PARK COUNTY, Colo. – A wildfire that forced campers and at least one home to be evacuated over the weekend continues to grow in Park County, fire officials said Saturday night.

The 392 Fire is burning nearly ten miles northeast of the Town of Como as firefighters continued to secure fire lines and mop up hot spots overnight.

County Road 56 at Highway 285 was back open through traffic but a portion of County Road 39 that was closed as a precaution will likely open by Sunday night, according to Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands Fire officials.

A total of 15 engines, a water tender, as well as two helicopters are fighting the blaze, which has grown to 90 acres in size.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials have determined it was human-caused.

The 392 Fire is now 50 percent contained.



