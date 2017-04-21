UPDATE: In January of 2017, the suspect named in this story had charges dismissed against him. The original story will follow below this update.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A woman unloading groceries stopped a would-be car thief from stealing her car.

The woman told police in Grand Junction that she was unloading groceries around 1 a.m. Friday when she heard her car start.

"She returned outside and witnessed a male sitting in the driver’s seat of her car, a 1999 Pontiac Firebird," Grand Junction police said. "The male put the car in drive, hit the curb in front of him, and began to spin the wheels on the ice as he hit the gas."

The woman told police she ran up to the car, opened the door and order the man out.

"He complied, apologized, and, according the victim, stumbled away in an eastward direction," police said.

The victim called police who found a man that matched the suspect's description about an hour later.

The suspect, identified as Bross Hannon, 21, was arrested on charges of 1st Degree Criminal Trespass of Auto and Criminal Attempt for the attempted auto theft, police said.

