GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. -- A small earthquake hit near New Castle, Colorado on Christmas night.

The United State Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake measured 2.9.

The earthquake hit at 6:14 a.m. UTC (Universal Time Coordinated) Monday, which was 11:14 p.m. Mountain Time Sunday.

The quake hit 4 km southwest of New Castle, between Glenwood Springs and Rifle.

Colorado has about 90 faults that are "potentially active," according to the Colorado Geological Survey.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.