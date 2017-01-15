Email after Election Day sparks principal's reassignment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- A principal has been reassigned after expressing despair in a post-Election Day email she sent to her staff.
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel paid $200 to obtain records and emails that show Carol Wethington told employees in a Nov. 10 email that she shouldn't have come to school that day and that she was saddened by conversations she'd overheard.
She said staff were unsupportive and treated her like a scapegoat.
Wethington then took paid leave and later apologized to staff.
Records show Wethington wanted to return to the school.
District officials said in a statement about three weeks later that Wethington wanted to leave her post to return to teaching.
She retained her $87,954 salary in her new role as regional migrant coordinator.