Email after Election Day sparks principal's reassignment

Associated Press
12:51 PM, Jan 15, 2017
grand junction | western slope | principal | election day | colorado news
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- A principal has been reassigned after expressing despair in a post-Election Day email she sent to her staff.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel paid $200 to obtain records and emails that show Carol Wethington told employees in a Nov. 10 email that she shouldn't have come to school that day and that she was saddened by conversations she'd overheard.

She said staff were unsupportive and treated her like a scapegoat.

Wethington then took paid leave and later apologized to staff.

Records show Wethington wanted to return to the school.

District officials said in a statement about three weeks later that Wethington wanted to leave her post to return to teaching.

She retained her $87,954 salary in her new role as regional migrant coordinator.

