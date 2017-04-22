DENVER -- Did you feel it? A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Colorado late Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 11:48 a.m. MDT about three miles west-northwest of the town of Rangely, in Blanco County. It had a depth of approximately 4 miles.

The quake was felt by several people, including Rangely Police Department Dispatcher Miranda Hayes.

"It sounded like an explosion. Everything in the building was shaking, cabinets and equipment was rattling. It was pretty scary," Hayes told Denver7.



But it wasn't just felt in Colorado. The tremor was also felt by people in at least five cities in the state of Utah, including in Salt Lake City, which is more than 200 miles away from the town of Rangely.