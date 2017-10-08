VIDEO: Mama bear, 2 cubs break into Estes Park pizzeria, find their way to the salami

Oscar Contreras
2:31 PM, Oct 8, 2017
5 hours ago
A mama bear and her two cubs were hungry for a late night snack in Estes Park!

ESTES PARK, Colo. – We’ve all been subjected to midnight munchies at one point or another, and it appears bears are no stranger to these late-night cravings, as evidenced by video coming out of an Estes Park pizzeria this Sunday.

Antonio’s Real New York Pizza on Sunday posted surveillance video showing a mama bear and her two cubs breaking into the restaurant’s kitchen to grab a bite (or three) by going through a food prep counter and a trash can.

The Facebook post where the video was posted stated the bears ate dough and eventually found their way to the salami.

Antonio’s Real New York Pizza owners said the bears ripped a window out of the wall at their drive-thru in order to gain access to the restaurant.

The owners also added a note to police, for the future:

“…if bears break into our stores, please don’t shoot them. Every dumpster in town is now bear proof except which leaves only our homes and businesses. The bears ripped a window out of the wall at our drive thru on Moraine Ave! While I don’t advocate feeding wildlife in any way, I believe it would have been much better to have left the old dumpster tops in place because they wouldn’t become desperate enough to break into houses or businesses and the damage in dollars would be much lower. We’ve now forced the bears’ paws to break into homes and businesses.”

Antonio’s wrote they would be open at noon to start serving pizza.

You can watch the full video in the player above. 

