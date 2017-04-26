Thornton Police officer cares for baby found in stolen car

Cloudy
THORNTON, Colo. – A Thornton Police Department Officer’s parental instincts kicked into gear after arresting a suspect accused of stealing a car Wednesday morning.
A photo posted to Twitter shows Officer Richardson giving a bottle to a baby at a local hospital while doing some work from a tablet device.
The Thornton PD tweeted a man in a stolen vehicle was contacted and arrested, “with him an infant son. Really??”
The photo also shows a sign on the wall with the words “happy Boy” and a smiley face written on it.
Denver7 reached out to Thornton Police to see if the baby is back home safe. We will update this story when that information is released.
