Thornton Police officer cares for baby found in stolen car

THORNTON, Colo. – A Thornton Police Department Officer’s parental instincts kicked into gear after arresting a suspect accused of stealing a car Wednesday morning.

A photo posted to Twitter shows Officer Richardson giving a bottle to a baby at a local hospital while doing some work from a tablet device.

The Thornton PD tweeted a man in a stolen vehicle was contacted and arrested, “with him an infant son. Really??”

The photo also shows a sign on the wall with the words “happy Boy” and a smiley face written on it.

Denver7 reached out to Thornton Police to see if the baby is back home safe. We will update this story when that information is released.