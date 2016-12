Check out these incredible hairstyles a local dad creates for his daughter

DENVER -- A single father from Pueblo has been creating incredible hairstyles for his daughter for years, ever since he took a class for dads.

Gred Wickherst's most recent hairstyles have caught the attention of not just other fathers, but parents across the globe. Several outlets have picked up photos from the father.

He said he enjoys creating the hairstyles as it's a way to spend time and bond with his daughter. But it's transcended simple hairstyles and is now becoming art.

In addition to the award-winning snowman hairstyle above, check out this incredible holiday creation.

Or this, which any girl would be proud to sport to school or dance.

This style which would just perfectly compliment any holiday party.

For the Disney princess inside all of us.

When it's time to get goofy, this little bug is the smile the world needs.

They can't all be winners, but when a father and daughter bond like this -- we all win.

