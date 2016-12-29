Law enforcement deaths rose by ten percent in 2016

The number of law enforcement worker deaths rose ten percent in 2016, according to end of the year numbers released on Thursday. That includes three law enforcement officers from Colorado.

In its annual report, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found that 135 law enforcement officers were killed on the job over this past year. That's the highest number in the last five years.

In Colorado, Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Geer was shot while chasing a teenage suspect in February. He was taken off life support days later.

Later that month, the Park County Sheriff's Department was serving an eviction notice when a suspect opened fire. Corporal Nate Carrigan was shot and killed.

In November, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue was struck and killed along I-25 while assisting another vehicle.

The deadliest states in 2016 were Texas and California, with 17 and 10 officers killed respectively.

