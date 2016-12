ALBUQUERQUE, NM. - Albuquerque Police are asking for the public's help to find a family of six children missing since before Christmas.

The children range in age from a baby to a boy who is 14 years old.

Police have not said where the children's parents are, but told KQRE-TV the mother has an active felony warrant for sexual assault.

Police have not released pictures of the missing kids, but released their names and ages:

Xavier Fazio, 14

Zion Fazio-Stone, 13

Jarod & Ariel Fazio, 10

Jedidiah Fazio-Lee, 5

Ameth Fazio-Yonker, 3 to 5 months old

Police said all of the kids have black hair and hazel eyes.

The children were last seen Dec. 18.

If police release pictures of the children, we will update this report.

