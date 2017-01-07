Colorado doctor retires amid painkiller investigation

DOLORES, Colo. (AP) — A longtime doctor in western Colorado has retired amid an investigation into his prescription of painkillers.

The Durango Herald reports that case documents show that the Colorado Medical Board expressed concerns in December about Dr. Allan Scott Burnside's prescription of opioid drugs, including morphine and methadone. Burnside has denied all allegations of improper prescription and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies says there has been no final action in the case.

The Medical Board also stated that there has been no disciplinary action, finding of unprofessional conduct or admission or unprofessional conduct.

Burnside officially closed his office on Dec. 16 and announced his retirement in a letter dated Dec. 27.

