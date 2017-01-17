Air Force cadets to hear unfamiliar command at Donald Trump inauguration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- When Air Force Academy cadets march in Washington, D.C., for the inaugural parade following President-elect Donald Trump's swearing in ceremony they will be obeying an unfamiliar command.

The Gazette of Colorado Springs reported Monday that due to the location of the presidential reviewing stand, cadets will have to turn left to salute the new commander in chief. Most cadets have been trained to respond to the command "eyes right" — the usual location for military reviewing stands where cadets turn to honor their superiors.

Air Force cadets have marched in the inaugural parade for every president since Dwight Eisenhower in 1957. On Friday, the Air Force Academy cadets will be joined by formations from their sister schools, the Military Academy and the Naval Academy.