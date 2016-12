PUEBLO, Colo. -- A wrong-way driver is being blamed for a crash on Interstate 25 near Pueblo.

State troopers said a driver going south in the northbound lanes of I-25 caused a six vehicle pile-up at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to KRDO-TV.

The TV station reported that one person was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition and five other people had minor injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

