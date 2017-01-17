3rd person dies after shooting in Capulin, in Conejos County

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. -- A third person has died after a shooting in southern Colorado.

The Conejos County Sheriff Howard Galvez told Denver7 that four shooting victims were found Saturday, just after 6 p.m. on County Road Y, in the Capulin area.

Two people died at the scene -- Guadalupe Cervantez, 57, and Jose M. Archuleta, 54 -- the sheriff said.

Marissa Herrera, 30, suffered serious injuries in the shooting, Galvez said.

She was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a Denver hospital, but she did not survive.

A fourth victim, Don L. Martinez, 34, was also shot and flown to a hospital for treatment, but Galvez said Martinez's condition is not known at this time.

Galvez said a suspect fled the shooting scene, but was arrested several miles away on County Road AA.

Santos Navares 25, aka Santos Rameriz, was apprehended by Conejos County Sheriff's deputies, Colorado State Patrol troopers, Manassa Police, Antonito Police and the LaJara Police Department, Galvez said. Navares was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder with intent after deliberation, first degree murder with extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit first degree murder with intent and after deliberation, criminal attempt to commit first degree murder with extreme indifference, first degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon, aggravated motor vehicle theft and felony menacing.

Galvez said he requested the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigations in the investigation.

