Mitt Romney's nephew, Doug Robinson, is running for governor of Colorado in 2018

DENVER – Doug Robinson, Mitt Romney’s investment banker nephew, officially kicked off his candidacy for Colorado’s governorship in 2018 Friday with an appearance at a Highlands Ranch GOP breakfast.

Robinson becomes the third Republican to enter the already-packed governor’s race, after 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler and self-funding former state lawmaker Victor Mitchell.

But State Treasurer Walker Stapleton could also enter the race in the next few months, according to the Denver Post, and four Democrats, including Rep. Ed Perlmutter, have already announced their candidacies to try and succeed John Hickenlooper in 2018.

A recently-retired investment banker, Robinson’s campaign sites say he’ll bring “conservative leadership” to Colorado and touts work with a nonprofit he chaired that helped train kids on technology.

The Post reports that Robinson said he received support from his uncle, Romney, and that the father of five said in a letter to Colorado Republicans that he is a “committed Republican.”

He touted himself as an outsider in Colorado politics, despite him helping run Romney’s 2012 Colorado campaign and his pondering of a 2016 Senate run against Michael Bennet that never came to fruition.

