In ode to Trump, Colo. House passes bill requiring presidential candidates to release tax returns

In the event the bill does make it through the Senate, which is unlikely, and signed by Gov. Hickenlooper, all U.S. presidential and vice presidential candidates would have to release their last five years of federal tax returns 90 days before the General Election.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office would have to post the returns on its website within seven days of receiving the filings.
If any candidate fails to release their tax returns, both they and their running mate would be disqualified from being on the official ballot.
The bill also modifies code for electors by requiring them to vote for a candidate whose name was on the ballot and complied with the tax return requirement.
Though Trump is technically not lawfully required to reveal his tax returns, his failure to do so breaks with decades of tradition of candidates releasing theirs to show the public how much they earn and what their tax rates are.