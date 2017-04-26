Transportation bill dies in Colorado Senate

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a Colorado transportation funding bill considered by the Senate Finance Committee (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

A Republican-led Senate committee has killed a bipartisan bill that would have asked voters to raise the state sales tax to help generate $3.5 billion for Colorado's roads.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 3-2 on party lines Tuesday to defeat the bill, whose co-sponsors included Senate President Kevin Grantham and Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran.

Republican Sens. Tim Neville, Owen Hill and Jack Tate said they were confident there are other ways to fix Colorado's roads — either in the remaining two weeks of the legislative session, or on November's ballot.

All opposed raising the sales tax from 2.9 percent to 3.4 percent, as called for in the bill.

___

2:10 p.m.

A bill that would ask voters to raise Colorado's state sales tax to fund a $3.5 billion transportation bond issue faces a crucial test in the Senate.

Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham has expressed doubts the bill will pass the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.

The reason is the proposed 0.5 percent tax hike. Fellow Republicans long have insisted on fixing roads without new taxes.

Colorado's sales tax is now 2.9 percent.

Democratic House Speaker Rep. Crisanta Duran is a co-sponsor of the bill, a version of which has passed the House.

Another bill that would generate up to $1.2 billion for roads over 20 years without a tax hike is pending in the Senate.