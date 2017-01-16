Constituents upset over Congressman Mike Coffman's meeting

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 6:46AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 6:46AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 6:46AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 5:14AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Bent, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 7:39PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:57AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 11:13PM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 11:13PM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 9:16PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 9:16PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 3:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 3:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 3:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 3:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 3:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 3:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 3:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 4:07AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 11:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 8:16PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baca
Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 8:16PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Phillips, Sedgwick
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 2:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 5:59AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:20PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:20PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers
AURORA, Colo. -- Some of Rep. Mike Coffman’s constituents are upset with him after he left a community event.
Many of his constituents tell Denver7 that Coffman promised to have a one-on-one meeting with his constituents on Saturday at the Aurora Central Library.
Missy Berglund was among the people there, she says she meet with Coffman along with three other people, but about 100 people didn’t get the chance.
“He ushered the last group of people he was meeting with out the door and left out the backdoor himself without notifying people inside that he was leaving and there were still probably a 100 people waiting to meet up with him,” said Berglund.
Congressman Coffman released the following statement:
"Yesterday was unfortunate because partisan activists showed up only to disrupt the event I was holding at Aurora Central Library. I have been doing five minute one-on-one constituent meetings for the last five years although I do allow small groups, if they share the same issue concerns. This gives an opportunity for everyone to be heard and not just the loudest voices in the room. Through some of the most contentious elections in the history of this state, these meetings have generally been a civil and straightforward exchange with the good people I represent. Yesterday, activists angry about the election results and angry about the impending repeal of Obamacare came with the goal of making a show. That's their right. But the great majority of Americans want the Obamacare mess cleaned up. My resolve isn't the least bit shaken by these antics - the American people want Obamacare repealed and replaced."
Berglund said despite the congressman’s claims, there were no activists present. She doesn’t associate herself with a party and was hoping to speak to him on several issues.
“It's kind of defeating to take the time make the effort and then have your congressman not take the time to meet with you,” said Berglund.