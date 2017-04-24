President Trump rapidly approaching his 100th day in office

DENVER -- Sunday, April 30, 2017 will mark 100 days since President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

During his campaign, Trump made many promises about what he would do during his first 100 days in office. Among those promises was to quickly repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, something he says he will try to get through Congress one more time before that 100-day milestone next week.

“It all really depends on what that language really is and trying to corral these separate factions, the freedom caucus, a very conservative faction...-- moderates are worried about losing some coverage for their constituents,” Metropolitan State University of Denver political science professor Dr. Robert Preuhs told Anne Trujillo on this week’s Politics Unplugged. “Those are the types of balances that we’re going to have to see playout in this new language.”

While there are many things the President has not been able to accomplish since taking office in January, there are things he scores well on with voters like fighting terrorism.

“I think that fits fairly well with what he’s been able to accomplish in these first 100 days,” Dr. Preuhs said. “He has been able to take some pro-active action, whether it’s bombing and dealing with Syria, taking a tough stand with North Korea. Those are things that presidents can do and they can be successful.”

But Preuhs says more domestic policies are often where presidents have problems, at least in the early days of their tenure.

“The legislative process in terms of health care, in terms of tax cuts, those things are bit messy and presidents don’t always have control over that element,” Preuhs added.

