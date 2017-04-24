Infrastructure, education two of Noel Ginsburg's big platforms as he runs for Governor of Colorado

DENVER -- After nearly four decades running his own company and mentoring young people, Noel Ginsburg says it’s time to take the next step in giving back to the community. That’s why he’s running for governor.

“I never grew thinking one day I wanted to be governor, but in addition to business I’ve been passionate about community,” Ginsburg told Nicole Brady on this week’s Politics Unplugged. “After multiple organizations that I’ve led, engagements that I’ve had, I thought the best way to make a difference, exert my leadership, is as governor as the state of Colorado.”

This fall Ginsburg is launching the pilot of an apprenticeship program that will help kids in the 11th grade learn job skills while working with local business a couple of days a week while getting school and college credit. His goal is to create 20,000 apprenticeships per year within the next ten years.

He also feels more needs to be done to improve Colorado’s infrastructure.

“Going forward, our roads and digital infrastructure is way behind our neighbors to the west,” Ginsburg said citing Utah as an example. “They spend $650 million a year on their roads and infrastructure and they have half the roads we do and we spend $160 million.”

