Colorado lawmakers prepare to return to the capitol for a new legislative session

TheDenverChannel.com Team
10:00 AM, Jan 8, 2017
colorado | politics | legislature | transportation | lawmakers

Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert & House Majority Leader KC Becker join Anne Trujillo to discuss priorities of the 2017 session of the Colorado Legislature.

KMGH

DENVER -- Colorado lawmakers are returning to work this week.

On this week's Politics Unplugged, Republican Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert and Democratic House Majority Leader KC Becker joined Anne Trujillo to discuss the upcoming legislative session.

Among the topics: Construction defects and, of course, paying for highway improvements.

“The specifics aren’t worked out. All options are on the table,” Becker said during her interview. “It could be a few different potential sources. Maybe a sales tax. Maybe an income tax. The key thing is for us to find compromise, common ground between Republicans and Democrats and then let the voters decide if it’s something they want to support.”

“I think a standalone sales tax increase or income tax increase would be a real challenge for Republicans and in the Senate. I question that that would make it through,” Holbert responded. “One of the things that gives me confidence that we will find a solution is that there seems to be a positive reception to tax simplification and possibly repealing one or two other taxes.”

-------

Politics Unplugged airs Sundays at 4 p.m. on Denver7.

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top