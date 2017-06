Friday, June 2, is National Doughnut Day!

To celebrate, several doughnut chains and local shops will be giving away free doughnuts.

As always, call your local shop before you go to make sure they are participating.

Here's what we've found so far:

Krispy Kreme

Get a free doughnut, of your choice, at Krispy Kreme on June 2. Limit one free doughnut per person. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts is offering guests a free donut with the purchase of a beverage on Friday. The offer is valid all day at participating locations.

LaMar's Donuts

Get a free donut (with a hole) at LaMar's Donuts on Friday with this coupon/golden ticket. No purchase necessary.

Lora's Donuts and Bakery Shop

Customers get a free, regular donut at Lora's Donuts in Englewood on Friday. Lora's is at 11804 E Oswego Street in Englewood. Military servicemen and women (active or retired), Police, and Fire get 2 free regular donuts and a small cup of coffee (with ID)!

If you see a deal, E-mail me Debbie (Debbie@thedenverchannel.com).

