Denver7 list of the 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend, January 6-8, 2017

DENVER - Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend.

Thursday – Sunday

Celestial Seasonings Factory Tour

What: Did you know you can tour Colorado’s very own Celestial Seasonings Factory for free? Factory tours run every hour Monday through Sunday. And every tour includes a whiff of the Mint Room, guaranteed to clear any stuffy nose. Afterwards, be sure to visit the sampling bar with over 100 kinds of tea to taste. Note that kids must be at least 5 years old to tour the factory floor.

Where: Celestial Seasonings, 4600 Sleepytime Drive, Boulder, Colo.

When: Mondays – Saturdays: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sundays: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: celestialseasonings.com

Thursday - Saturday

Living Lights

What: In case your family has not had their fill of holiday lights, you can still enjoy the indoor twinkling tropical rainforest and glowing gardens at the Butterfly Pavilion through this Saturday. Interactive exhibits will feature live animals, and give you the opportunity to learn about these “Living Lights,” bioluminescent and luminescent animals, along the journey.

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster, Colo.

When: Thursday - Saturday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Admission: $10 – Adults; $8 – Seniors; $6 – Kids (2 to 12 years); Kids under 2 years are free (Member discounts available.)

More Information: butterflies.org

Thursday - Saturday

Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show

What: The weather may be cold outside, but it’s never too early to start planning your summer fun. Check out the latest motorhomes, fifth-wheels, truck campers and more at this annual show. Plus, camping gear, vacation destinations and other accessories. There will be great deals to be found on everything you would need for your next camping trip.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Thursday & Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Admission: $12 – Adults; Kids 12 years and under are free.

More Information: gsevents.com

Friday - Sunday

Denver Boat Show

What: From RVs to boats, this is the weekend to start planning your summer adventures, as the Convention Center will also play host to the Denver Boat Show. From speed boats to house boats, this annual show will be the biggest one yet featuring the latest models and accessories on display, with dealers offering the best pricing of the year.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Friday: 12 noon-9 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: $13.50 - Adults; Kids 16 and under are free. (Get $2 off admission with non-perishable food item donation.)

More Information: denverboatshow.com

Saturday - Sunday

National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

What: Rustle up them doggies, because the Stock Show is back in town. From bulls and broncs to cowboys and cowgirls, rodeo’s biggest superstars will perform amazing feats of athleticism during each performance of this professional rodeo. In the grand tradition of showcasing the elegance of the world’s top reining horses, the hard-hitting competition of Denver Professional Bull Riders Chute-Out, and the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, this year’s event will have something for everyone.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Saturday – Sunday; Various times/events daily through Jan. 22nd. (Check website for details)

Admission: Adult Grounds Admission range $10-$20; $2-$3 Kids 3-11 years; Kids 2 and under are free. (Special pricing for some events.)

More Information: nationalwestern.com

Saturday

Free Day at Denver Art Museum

What: Enjoy free admission to the Denver Art Museum with full access to the art collections and non-ticketed exhibitions. Plus, take part in family friendly activities including hands-on art projects, storytelling and more.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver, Colo.

When: Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: Free (Ticket required for special exhibitions.)

More Information: denverartmuseum.org

Saturday

Colorado Mammoth vs. Vancouver Stealth

What: The Colorado Mammoth are home to face West Division rival Vancouver Stealth. Experience the fast-paced action that is indoor lacrosse. Great entertainment for the whole family.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, Colo.

When: Saturday: 7 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $10

More Information: coloradomammoth.com

