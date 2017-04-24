Denver7 list of the 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend, April 21-23, 2017

DENVER - Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend.

Friday - Sunday

Home Improvement Expo

What: Planning to remodel, update or simply need help finishing your honey-do list? This free event is your one-stop-shop, your chance to visit with contractors and designers ready to introduce new technologies and trends in home improvements and landscaping. Be inspired and get motivated.

Where: Recreation Center at Eastridge, 9568 University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, Colo.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: hrcaonline.org

--------------

Saturday - Sunday

Flight of Fancy

What: The Public Works Theatre Company in Lafayette presents its latest family-friendly production, Flight of Fancy. Using masks and puppets to create a magical, cartoon-like world inside of a biodome, Flight of Fancy spins a tale of wonder when a puffin and a girl become unlikely friends and embark upon a night of adventure. This show will engage and delight people of all ages.

Where: The Hive at East Simpson Coffee Company, 414 E. Simpson Street, Lafayette, Colo.

When: Saturday: 11 a.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Admission: $12 – General Admission

More Information: publicworkstheatre.com

--------------

Saturday - Sunday

AMSOIL Arenacross Series

What: The AMSOIL Arenacross series brings its high-octane competition to the Coliseum this weekend. It’s where sport meets entertainment. Witness the adrenaline rush as some of the most fearless athletes on the planet lay it all on the line in a white knuckled race to the checkered flag.

Where: Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Saturday: 7 p.m. and Sunday: 12 p.m.

Admission: Tickets range from $15-$40

More Information: axs.com

--------------

Saturday

$5 Day at Butterfly Pavilion

What: Enjoy all that the Butterfly Pavilion has to offer for just $5 general admission on Saturday. See bees hard at work in their hive, hold Rosie the tarantula, touch a starfish, take a stroll through the rainforest with 1,600 butterflies fluttering about, and much more.

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6352 W. 104th Avenue, Westminster, Colo.

When: Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: $5; Members and kids under 2 years are free.

More Information: butterflies.org

--------------

Saturday

Earth Day Fair

What: This annual event has grown to become one of the biggest Earth Day celebrations in the state. Packed with activities and information that celebrate our environment, you can chat with local and federal agencies and nonprofit organizations, engage in hands-on activities, and more. Kids will also have the chance to get an up close look at live raptors, and be entertained by a puppet show with an environmental-friendly message.

Where: Evergreen Lake House. 29614 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, Colo.

When: Saturday: 10 a.m.- 3p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: evergreenaudubon.org

-------------

Saturday

Bumblebee Jamboree

What: Dance and sing like a butterfly. Dress as your favorite pollinator and join the Rocky Mountain Aardvarks for a special live musical performance. This family-friendly indoor concert will be fun for kids of all ages, but note there are a limited number of concert tickets so buy online ahead of time.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Admission: $12 – Adults; $7 – Kids; (Member discounts available; kids 2 years and under are free.)

More Information: botanicgardens.org

--------------

Saturday

Earth Day Celebration

What: What’s your footprint? Come learn how to make more sustainable choices through demonstrations and interactive art projects at this free, family-friendly Earth Day celebration. Plus, live music, fitness activities, food trucks and more. The kids will also enjoy the climbing wall, crafts, and other fun activities.

Where: Lakewood Heritage Center, 801 S. Yarrow Street, Lakewood, Colo.

When: Saturday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: lakewood.org

------------