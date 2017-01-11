Debbie's Deals: National Western Stock Show 2017 ticket deals

DENVER -- It's time for the 111th annual National Western Stock Show in Denver. The stock show runs from Jan. 7 to 22.

During the event, there are rodeos, livestock shows, animal judging, tractor races and other events.

Tickets are needed to go to the major events and to enter the grounds and wander around the exhibits, but there are some discount deals.

Grounds Admission

Sunday, January 22 is the last day of the Stock Show and fan appreciation day. Grounds Admission tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for kids 3-11 years old.

Rodeo, Bull Riding & other show tickets

Living Social is offering tickets to various rodeos, bull riding events and other shows starting at $8. Learn more here.

Groupon is offering rodeo tickets, and tickets to other events, starting at $10. Learn more here.

Family 4-pack

Get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips and 4 Pepsis for $89. Packages are subject to service charges and handling fees. Learn more and buy tickets here.

Boots Night Out

Get 2 tickets and 2 Coors or Pepsis for $39. These packages are also subject to service charges and handling fees. Learn more and buy tickets here.

Learn more and see the schedule of events for the National Western Stock Show on the stock show's website.

