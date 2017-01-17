7 free holiday events in Denver include parades, New Year's Eve fireworks, Tuba Christmas and more

Friday night, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Denver will light the lights from Union Station to Denver's City & County Building. The lights stay on through the end of December.
December 2 -- Golden's Candelight Walk
Bring a candle (or buy one) and join the Candlelight Walk procession on Washington Avenue on Friday, December 2 in Golden. At 6:30 p.m., the crowd moves down Washington Avenue, block by block and the city lights are lit.
After the walk, Golden offers free and festive activities including roasted chestnuts at the Clear Creek History Park and hot cider & Santa Claus at the Visitors Center.
December 2 & 3 -- Parade of Lights
This is the 42nd year for the Parade of Lights in downtown Denver. Along the two mile parade route, visitors will see marching bands, floats and Santa. The parade is held two nights -- Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.
December 3, 10 & 17 - Olde Golden Christmas Parade
On three Saturdays in December, Golden hosts a Christmas Parade on Washington Avenue. The small parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and includes marching bands, horses, floats and Santa!
December 18 -- Tuba Christmas
Dozens of tuba players will come together on Sunday, December 18 for a Tuba Christmas show at Skyline Park at 17th and Arapahoe in downtown Denver. The concert is at 1 p.m. and it's free. (The concert is one block from the ice skating rink.)
Denver will once again offer a free fireworks show at 9 p.m. and midnight on New Year's Eve on the 16th Street Mall. Both shows are the same and the fireworks are lit from two locations along the mall.