7 free holiday events in Denver include parades, New Year's Eve fireworks, Tuba Christmas and more

Get into the holiday spirit with these 7 free events in the Denver metro area this holiday season.

Nov. 22-Feb. 14 -- Southwest Ice Rink at Skyline Park

Once again, Southwest Airlines is sponsoring a free ice skating rink at 16th & Arapahoe in downtown Denver. If you have your own skates, skating is free. If you need skates, the rental fee is $2.

November 25 -- The Grand Illumination

Friday night, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Denver will light the lights from Union Station to Denver's City & County Building. The lights stay on through the end of December.

December 2 -- Golden's Candelight Walk

Bring a candle (or buy one) and join the Candlelight Walk procession on Washington Avenue on Friday, December 2 in Golden. At 6:30 p.m., the crowd moves down Washington Avenue, block by block and the city lights are lit.

After the walk, Golden offers free and festive activities including roasted chestnuts at the Clear Creek History Park and hot cider & Santa Claus at the Visitors Center.

December 2 & 3 -- Parade of Lights

This is the 42nd year for the Parade of Lights in downtown Denver. Along the two mile parade route, visitors will see marching bands, floats and Santa. The parade is held two nights -- Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.

December 3, 10 & 17 - Olde Golden Christmas Parade

On three Saturdays in December, Golden hosts a Christmas Parade on Washington Avenue. The small parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and includes marching bands, horses, floats and Santa!

December 18 -- Tuba Christmas

Dozens of tuba players will come together on Sunday, December 18 for a Tuba Christmas show at Skyline Park at 17th and Arapahoe in downtown Denver. The concert is at 1 p.m. and it's free. (The concert is one block from the ice skating rink.)

Tuba Christmas shows are also planned in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Fort Collins and Pueblo.

December 31 -- New Year's Eve fireworks

Denver will once again offer a free fireworks show at 9 p.m. and midnight on New Year's Eve on the 16th Street Mall. Both shows are the same and the fireworks are lit from two locations along the mall.

