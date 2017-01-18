Debbie's Deals: Freebies & deals for Denver Zoo, Copper Mountain, PF Chang's, radon testing, more

It's time for the latest freebies, coupons and deals.

Denver Zoo free days

The Denver Zoo is offering free admission this Friday & Saturday. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is offering free admission on Sunday. See the full list of free days here.

Free radon testing kit

January is a great time to test for radon, because the test requires all doors and windows in the home to remain closed. The state has information on ordering a test kit. Colorado residents can also get a coupon for a free test kit, one per household, while supplies last. Thanks to Nicole for this tip.

P.F. Chang's free appetizer

Enter P.F. Chang's contest for a trip to New York, Chicago, or San Francisco and you'll get a coupon for a free appetizer with entrée purchase.

Free groceries Wednesday

On Wednesday (January 18), 25 lucky shoppers will have their groceries bought for them. Secret shoppers will buy the entire carts of five people at five Safeway stores. What's the catch? The secret shoppers are looking for people with at least one WhiteWave product (brands include: Earthbound Farm, Silk, Horizon, International Delight and So Delicious) in their cart.

The cart buys will happen between 3 and 6 p.m. at the Safeway's at 3325 28th St. in Boulder, 880 S Perry St. in Castle Rock, 1601 Coalton Rd. in Superior, 2150 S. Downing St. in Denver and 3800 W 44th Ave. in Denver.

Thanks to Dani for this tip!

Free antiperspirant

Buy Right Guard Extreme Dry Spray at Walgreens and use this mail-in rebate form to get a full rebate (up to $6.99). Thanks to DealSeekingMom.com for this tip.

Free vitamins

Get a free sample of Source of Life vitamin gummies. Click here to go to their website and then scroll down to the free sample button.

Biofreeze sample

Get a free sample of Biofreeze. Thanks to HeyItsFree.net for this tip.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Get 1/2 price wings on Tuesdays at Buffalo Wild Wings.

YMCA of the Rockies specials

Snow Mountain Ranch, near Winter Park, has a special offer valid through March 4. Stay three nights in an Indian Peaks lodge room for $328 (includes two free breakfasts per night booked).



The Estes Park Center is offering three nights in a Central Lodge Room for $168 (includes two free breakfasts per night booked).

Thanks to Johanna for this tip.

Copper Mountain lift tickets & AAA

If you're a AAA member, AAA is offering $80 lift tickets, with no blackout dates, for Copper Mountain.

