Debbie's Deals for Arc thrift stores, Burger Fi, Red Lobster, more

It's time for the latest roundup of freebies, deals and coupons.

Free National Park admission

This week is National Park Week and national parks are offering free admission this weekend, April 22 and 23. The offer is good at Rocky Mountain National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado. See the full list of free admission days.

Baby animals days

Centennial Village Museum in Greeley is holding it's annual Baby Animal Days. Learn about and visit with the museum's resident baby animals and some who arrive just for this event, from April 20-30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Admission is $3 per person for people three and up. Admission includes pony rides for small children on the weekend, weather permitting. Learn more at GreeleyMuseums.com.​​ Thanks to Kim for this tip.

Elitch Gardens

Elitch Gardens amusement park is opening this month and season passes are on sale for $69.99. Read more here on a variety of deals.

Bacon & Beer Classic

The Bacon and Beer Classic is May 13 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Sample 80+ refreshing craft beers, eat 30+ delicious bacon dishes, play giant Jenga, compete in the bacon eating contest, and more. Get 15% off all-inclusive tickets with the code BRONCOS.

Burger Fi

Buy a burger at Burger Fi on Saturday, April 22, and you'll get a special coaster with lettuce seeds embedded in it. Plant the coaster and you'll "go green" by growing your own lettuce.

Arc sale

Arc Thrift Stores will have a one day only .99 cent sales at all of its 24 Front Range and Southern Colorado locations on Wednesday, April 26.

All items marked with a pink or white tag will be .99 cents.

If you're going to Arc, please consider bringing non-perishable food to donate to our Feed Colorado drive.

Administrative Professionals' Day

Administrative Professionals' Day is April 26. Get a discount on Pro Flowers with these specials.

Mesa Verde lodging

Stay at the Far View Lodge inside Mesa Verde National Park for a discount through May 24, 2017. Offer valid for AZ, CO, NM & UT residents in a Kiva Room for $75/night or a Kiva Deluxe View Room for $89/night! Learn more here.

Red Lobster

Get $3 off two adult lunch entrees or $4 off two adult dinner entrees at Red Lobster with this coupon. Offer ends April 30.

Free bike racks

If you own a business in Boulder County, Boulder County is providing free bike racks and installation assistance. (While they'll give installation advice, businesses have to pay for the installation.)



Businesses interested in obtaining free bike racks can call 303-786-7223 or email info@pacepartners.com to request the service.

Vail gondola

Kids (12 and under) can ride the Vail Mountain gondola free with the purchase of an adult ticket this summer.

If you see a deal, E-mail me Debbie (Debbie@thedenverchannel.com).

Get the latest deals by signing up for a daily e-mail by visiting our e-mail newsletters page.