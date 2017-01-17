How to get a Christmas tree cutting permit

DENVER -- If you want to go out in the forest and cut your own Christmas tree, you can in Colorado. However, you will need a permit.

Here's how to get a permit in several different areas.

Buffalo Creek, southwest Jefferson County:

Next Wednesday, November 23 is the last day to get a permit to cut your own Christmas tree in the Buffalo Creek and Camp Fickes areas.

Permits are only available in person at the South Platte Ranger District Office. The ranger station is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The South Platte Ranger District Office is located approximately six miles south of C-470 on Highway 285.

Permits are $10 and are for certain dates between November 25 to December 8. Note, the deadline was Nov. 18, but it's being extended to Nov. 23.

Leadville & Salida:

Holiday tree permits will be on sale for the Leadville & Salida Ranger Districts from Nov. 21 to Dec. 23.

Permits are $10 and are available at the Salida Ranger District Office (5575 Cleora St., Salida) and Leadville Ranger District Office (810 Front St, Leadville). When you buy your permit, you'll be issued a map of the tree cutting area.

Fairplay:

The South Park Ranger District is selling district-wide Christmas tree cutting permits in Fairplay from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Permits will also be sold at the Lake George Fire Department on Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-3.

"It's a relaxing family tradition for many who drive a little further to the South Park ranger District to find the perfect Christmas tree," said District Ranger Josh Voorhis. "We're away from the crowds, we offer a districtwide permit and cutting is allowed Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve."

Elk Creek Cutting Area, near Winter Park & Fraser:

The Elk Creek Cutting Area will be open from Dec. 3 through Dec. 10, 2016. Roads will be plowed to allow motor vehicles equipped with four-wheel-drive or chained tires entry from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Permits are $10 and may be purchased seven days a week at Murdoch’s in Fraser, Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce and Granby Ace Hardware.

Sulphur Ranger District:

Sulphur Ranger District permits can be used from Nov. 1 through Jan. 6. Permits are sold at the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, Granby Ace Hardware, Murdoch's in Fraser, the Grand Lake Chamber and the Sulphur Ranger District.

Red Feather Lakes, west of Fort Collins:

The Red Feather Lake Cutting Area will be open Dec. 3 through 11, 2016 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Permits are available at the U.S. Forest Service Fort Collins and Greeley offices. Call 970-295-6700 before arriving to ensure someone who can sell permits is available. Permits will be available on site for cash on the weekends only.

Don't forget:

Bring a handsaw or ax (chainsaws are typically prohibited) Dress for the weather, you will be outside Bring a sled for your tree and/or children Make sure you have the right vehicle to access the tree cutting area

