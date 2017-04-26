Woman withdraws class-action lawsuit against Hatchimals maker

A class-action lawsuit that claimed Hatchimals were defective toys has been withdrawn by the plaintiff.

The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of a Bakersfield, California woman in January, claimed parents were victims of a marketing scheme by Spin Master, the makers of the toy. The initial plaintiff said she bought a Hatchimal for her daughter's birthday but the mechanical toy failed to hatch.

The issue was turned into a class-action lawsuit, with attorney Mark Geragos claiming millions of families were victims of a "bait-and-switch marketing scheme perpetrated by Spin Master."

On April 19, the lawsuit was voluntary withdrawn by the plaintiff, according to a press release from Spin Master.

Geragos gave credit to Spin Master's response to the lawsuit, saying the company "responded to all of the outstanding questions or provided replacements, or refunds to consumers. We applaud Spin Master for the highly effective manner in which they have dealt with their customers. Given these factors, we have decided to voluntarily withdraw our class action."

