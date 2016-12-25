What to do with unwanted gift cards

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 3:09PM MST expiring December 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 9:29AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 3:09PM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 3:03PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 3:03PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande

Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 12:06PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 2:07PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 1:29PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 1:29PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 1:17PM MST expiring December 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 1:17PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:06PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:06PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:06PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, La Plata

Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 11:22AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 10:26AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 9:29AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 9:07AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Saguache

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 9:07AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Teller

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 8:58AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Saguache

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 8:58AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Pueblo

High Wind Warning issued December 24 at 9:17PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 4:14AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Bent, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo

High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 4:14AM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache

High Wind Watch issued December 24 at 7:51PM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:20PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:20PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

High Wind Watch issued December 23 at 2:38PM MST expiring December 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache

Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache

Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:08PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson

Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 2:26PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel

Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:42AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel

Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt

Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel

Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel

Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa