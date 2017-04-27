Watch as man sets possible record on bowling fastest perfect game

A Central New York man bowled what could go down as the fastest perfect game in bowling history by firing 12 perfect strikes in 86.9 seconds.

Ben Ketola used all 10 lanes at 281 Bowl in Cortland, New York as he hit strike after strike. Starting on Lane 1, Ketola spun a perfect ball right into the pocket. Wasting no time, Ketola moved to Lane 2 before the ball made it to the pins on lane 1.

Ketola continued the routine of moving from lane to lane until making it to the 10th lane. Once he earned his 10th strike, he moved back to Lanes 1 and 2 to polish off the perfect game.

Ketola told Syracuse.com that he has been practicing the routine.

"One day while I was practicing I decided I wanted to give it a try and see if I could do it," said Ketola. "I got seven in a row on my first attempt then broke off," Ketola said. "After I caught my breath I said let's go again. I wanted to see how fast I could do it."

Syracuse.com reported that the fastest known perfect game was bowled in 2015 by Tom Dougherty. Dougherty rolled 12 strikes in 110.99 seconds.

Guinness World Record does not have an official record of the fastest perfect game ever bowled.