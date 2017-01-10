Waitress claims a customer left a racist note on receipt

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 11:55AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 11:54AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:54AM MST expiring January 10 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:54AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 9:38AM MST expiring January 11 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:53AM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 4:29AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 1:14AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
Kelly Carter, a waitress at a Virginia restaurant, told WJLA-TV on Saturday that she was shocked by the note a couple left on their receipt saying, "Great service don't tip black people."
Carter works at Anita's New Mexico Style Café and said she served the man and woman who appeared to be in their 20s. Carter told the station that there was nothing unusual about the service.
According to WJLA, it was not Carter who brought attention to the receipt, rather a pair of customers who noticed Carter's reaction and shared the incident on Facebook. The incident was shared by the local chapter of the NAACP, who said that the incident would not be tolereated.
The restaurant's owner, Tommy Tellez, Sr. told WJLA that Carter is a loyal employee who has a following.
"I'm appalled. This is so disheartening," Tellez told the station. “She has a following. Her philosophy for customer service is way beyond the norm. And we're really happy to have her.”
Despite the incident, Carter said she wouldn't be opposed to serving the couple again.
“Just me serving them will let them know they did not get the best of me. And I truly mean that,” she said.