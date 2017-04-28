VIDEO: Mom pulls gun on her son's barber in Cleveland

Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 30 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Las Animas
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 30 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas
CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are looking for a woman seen on surveillance video whipping out a pistol and pointing it at people inside her son’s barber shop.
The incident happened on April 14 at The AllState Barber College.
A witness said the woman was upset with how long it was taking for one of the student barbers to cut her 7-year-old son’s hair. After a brief disagreement, she grabbed her purse and flashed a black Glock 9 mm pistol.
"For a $6 haircut? You’re doing all this?” barber college instructor Marilyn Medina said, “I was afraid. You never know the intention she had, if she was really going to shoot, if she was really going to do something.”
Police still don’t know who the woman is and they’re asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police. If captured, the woman is expected to face an aggravated menacing charge.