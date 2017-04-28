VIDEO: Mom pulls gun on her son's barber in Cleveland

Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 30 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Las Animas

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Teller

Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 30 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas

Winter Storm Watch issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Pueblo

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Fremont, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Teller

Winter Storm Watch issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 30 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers

Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 30 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 4:50AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Lincoln

Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 4:50AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 4:50AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 4:34AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Conejos, Fremont, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Freeze Warning issued April 28 at 4:30AM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:30PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose

Freeze Watch issued April 28 at 4:30AM MDT expiring April 29 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose

Winter Storm Watch issued April 28 at 3:05AM MDT expiring April 30 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson

Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 10:19PM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park

Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 7:41PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller

Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache

Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller

Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 9:24AM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Las Animas

Freeze Watch issued April 27 at 4:23AM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose