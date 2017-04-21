UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter's speech; she vows to speak anyway

The showdown continued Thursday between the University of California, Berkeley, and Ann Coulter over if and when the conservative firebrand will speak at the famously progressive school.

Citing safety concerns, administrators on Wednesday postponed Coulter's scheduled April 27 appearance, saying it needed more time to find a "suitable venue."

But Coulter was not having it. In a Twitter rampage and a Fox News appearance, she accused the school of canceling the event and vowed to speak as planned.

Her threat to come "regardless" of Berkeley's wishes forced the school to act fast and reschedule the appearance for May 2, said Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor for public affairs.

Police have very specific intelligence of threats to Coulter, attendees and protesters, UC Police Dept. Captain Alex Yao told CNN. They expect a repeat of violence that pre-empted former Breitbart news editor Milo Yiannopoulos' appearance at the school in February.

Again, it seems Coulter will not play ball.

"I'm speaking at Berkeley on April 27, as I was invited to do and have a contract to do," she said on Twitter after Berkeley announced the May 2 date.

"GOOD NEWS FOR CA TAXPAYER! You won't be required to pay $$$$ to compensate me & my crew for rebooked airfare & hotels. I'm speaking on 4/27."

Coulter said the school attached a series of conditions to her April 27 appearance: She had to deliver her speech in the afternoon, only students could attend and the speech location would not be announced until close to the event.

She said she accepted the terms but the school called off the event anyway. In a letter to Berkeley Campus Republicans, administrators said the school was taking extra precautions after Yiannopoulos' appearance as well as recent riots in the city of Berkeley.

"Unfortunately, UCPD determined that, given currently active security threats, it is not possible to assure that the event could be held successfully -- or that the safety of Ms. Coulter, the event sponsors, audience, and bystanders could be adequately protected -- at any of the campus venues available on April 27," the letter said.

"We realize that this is disappointing news, but the good news is that UCPD and Student Affairs remain firmly committed to working with you to find an alternative time and date for Ms. Coulter to come speak here at Berkeley. We expect most Mondays and Tuesdays in September during the day should work, though we will of course need to work through the details."

But Coulter told her 1.47 million Twitter followers not to "fall" for Berkeley's version of events. In her view, they just keep adding more "burdensome" conditions on her "constitutional rights."

Your move, Berkeley.