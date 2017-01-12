Twitter to live stream Trump inauguration

Twitter is teaming with PBS to live stream next week's inauguration of Donald Trump, beginning at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20, Twitter announced on Thursday.

Twitter's coverage of the inauguration will include the swearing in, Trump's address and the inauguration parade.

Commentary will be provided by PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff, and will be joined by by a panel of guests including New York Times columnist David Brooks; syndicated columnist Mark Shields; the Cook Political Report's Amy Walter; PBS NewsHour Weekend special correspondent Jeff Greenfield; chair of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp; interim director of GW's Graduate School of Political Management Lara Brown, and senior advisor and national spokesperson for @MoveOn Karine Jean-Pierre, Twitter said.

"Twitter is where news and politics are discussed in real time every day, and we're excited to collaborate with PBS NewsHour around this historic event to bring public broadcasting's live coverage to Twitter," said Anthony Noto, COO at Twitter. "NewsHour's broadcast will integrate dependable, thorough coverage with the live Inauguration Day conversation on Twitter."

Twitter has been venturing into live streaming major events. In 2016, the company streamed 11 NFL games for free on its site.