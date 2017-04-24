Trump voters split over accomplishments as 100 day mark nears

A handful of voters who backed President Donald Trump are giving the commander in chief mixed marks as he nears the 100-day milestone of his presidency.

Three characterized their mood as "very, very happy" with the President's accomplishments so far, two said they had reservations and one voter said he regretted his vote.

"He walked into the lion's den," former New Hampshire state Rep. Paula Johnson, a Republican, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota, who moderated the panel.

"This is what you call the swamp," she added, laying the blame for Republicans' stalled health care bill on the shoulders of Congress. "It's an unfortunate thing that we've allowed Congress to get this far to the swampy level that we cannot get up and make them represent us."

But Scott McCommons, who said he had been a Democrat before voting for Trump in the election, said he regretted his vote for the President and felt Trump had failed to live up to his self-made reputation as a great negotiator.

"He's not willing to sit down at the table and negotiate -- it's his way or the highway," complained McCommons.

Later in the conversation, panelists also discussed the Trump team's failure so far to repeal and replace Obamacare, as he repeatedly said he would do during the campaign.

"He grabbed onto the health care bill and tried to sell it to the American people well-knowing it didn't represent what he campaigned on," Kraig Moss said. "He should have known what was in it -- take the time and know what it is you're trying to give to the American people."

"I agree," said Alex Chalgran, who continues to support the President. "He's a man, he's a human being, he makes mistakes."

"The first thing he said was 'I'm going to repeal and replace Obamacare,'" McCommons added, taking special interest in Trump's frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago. "You go back to the table, you work on it, you don't play golf, you work for the American people."

A pair of polls released Sunday show Trump approaching his 100th day in office with the lowest level of support of any modern president at that point in their term.

Forty-two percent of people in an ABC/Washington Post poll said they approved of Trump's performance so far, while 53% said they disapproved. An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll had 40% of respondents saying they approved of Trump and 54% saying they disapproved.

Despite Trump's low approval numbers, the poll showed him retaining support among his base, with 96% of people who said they voted for him saying they would do so again.