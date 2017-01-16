Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 9:16PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 7:39PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 2:45AM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 11:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 5:59AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:20PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:20PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers
Trump promises his Obamacare replacement plan will cover all
CNN
9:12 PM, Jan 15, 2017
(CNN) -- President-elect Donald Trump is putting the finishing touches on an Obamacare replacement plan that aims to provide "insurance for all," he told the Washington Post.
Also, he will demand that drug companies negotiate directly with Medicare and Medicaid and lower their prices, saying they will no longer be "politically protected."
Trump's weekend interview with the Washington Post comes just after Congress took its first steps to dismantle President Barack Obama's landmark health care reform law. The House on Friday followed the Senate in approving a budget resolution that would repeal major portions of the Affordable Care Act. Committees in both chambers will now work out the details of repealing and replacing the law.
However, after nearly seven years of vowing to repeal Obamacare, Republicans are fracturing over how to do actually go about doing it. Some want to slow down the repeal effort until a replacement plan is unveiled. Others, including Trump, want to take action more quickly.