Trump picks Sen. Dan Coats for director of national intelligence

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Logan, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: La Plata
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: La Plata
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 6:13PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne
Wind Chill Warning issued January 5 at 6:13PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 1:26PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 7:06AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Lake, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Lake, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 7:06AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Custer, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Lake, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Pueblo
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: El Paso, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 4 at 4:08AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 4:08AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Trump picks Sen. Dan Coats for director of national intelligence
1:52 PM, Jan 5, 2017
Share Article
(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has tapped former Sen. Dan Coats of Indiana to serve as director of national intelligence, transition sources confirmed on Thursday.
Coats, who retired from the Senate this month after deciding not to seek re-election last year, would become Trump's principal adviser on intelligence matters and would oversee US intelligence efforts should he be confirmed by the Senate.
Coats previously served in the US Senate from 1989 until 1999 before becoming the US ambassador to Germany in the first term of President George W. Bush's administration. He then returned to the Senate after winning election in 2010.
Coats would step into the role at a time when US intelligence efforts are being intensely scrutinized amid the US intelligence community's conclusions that Russia hacked Democratic Party groups and individuals -- conclusions Trump has repeatedly dismissed.
Coats' selection also coincides with reports that the Trump transition is considering ways to limit the power of the director of national intelligence, which some advisers to the President-elect believe gets in the way of the 16 intelligence agencies it represents.
Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, stressed on a call with reporters Thursday morning that "all transition activities are for information gathering purposes and all discussions are tentative" as he pushed back on those reports.
"The President-elect's top priority will be to ensure the safety of the American people and the security of the nation and he is committed to finding the best and most effective way to do it. But I want to reiterate, there is no truth to this idea of restructuring the intelligence community infrastructure, it is 100% false," he said.