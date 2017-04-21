Truck drags car for more than half a mile on busy highway

A semi truck hauling carrots dragged a sedan by its bumper for more than half a mile on a busy California highway before pulling over, cell phone video shows.

The video was taken on Thursday afternoon on the northbound side of I-15 in the Cajon Pass, just north of San Bernardino.

The Los Angeles Daily News reports that the truck, being driven by Pete Maestas, attempted to change lanes just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. His truck collided with a Nissan Maxima being driven by Javier A. Diaz, whose car became lodged under the truck.

The truck dragged Diaz’s car for nearly three-quarters of a mile before pulling over. Maestas was reportedly unaware that he was dragging the car behind him.

Cell phone video taken by other drivers show cars honking their horns, trying to get Maestas’s attention.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol did not detect that Maestas was impaired. After an inspection of his log book, he was able to drive away from the scene.

Neither driver was hospitalized. It’s not clear of Diaz’s car was driveable following the incident.

Video of the incident has been viewed more than 90,000 times on YouTube.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.