This week in country music: Randy Travis' 'Forever And Ever, Amen' debuts on the charts in 1987

It's been 30 years since Randy Travis' silky baritone took over country music radio with arguably his most beloved song. Feel old yet?

On April 25, 1987, "Forever And Ever, Amen" debuted on the Billboard country chart at No. 42. The song would steadily climb the chart, hitting No. 1 on June 13, 1987 and holding on for three weeks.

"Forever And Ever, Amen" spent a total of 17 weeks on the chart, meaning it was in heavy rotation on country radio for about four months.

The song was Travis' third chart topper but was his first to be certified as Gold by the RIAA, meaning it sold 500,000 copies. It also won an ACM Award and a Grammy.

Click here to see the full Billboard country chart from this week in 1987.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.