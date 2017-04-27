Teacher admits to having sex with 4 students, 2 at same time, police say

A Texas kindergarten teacher was arrested Saturday after admitting to having sex with four high school students, including two at the same time, police say.

Hudson independent school district teacher Heather Lee Robertson, 38, of Lufkin, Texas was charged with four counts of improper relationship between educator and student, according to Pollok, Texas-based KTRE.

Two students told police they had sex with Robertson on multiple occasions, KTRE reported. Robertson would drive the students to her apartment and take them back to their houses after having sex.

In a separate instance, two other students told police that they both engaged in sexual activity with Robertson at the same time.

One of the two students told police he started sexting with Robertson on Snapchat and was asked to come to her apartment to have sex. The student said he was with a friend and asked Robertson if the friend could join. She agreed and they went to her apartment. She had sex with both at the same time, the two students told police officers.

Robertson confessed, according to the arrest affidavit. Police began looking into the matter on April 20 after getting a tip about the improper relationships, KTRE reported. Robertson told police that she recently started drinking heavily and did not know details of the sexual encounters.