Starbucks ends unsuccessful alcohol pilot

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:51AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 11:51AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Ice Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 11:48AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 2:51AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:36PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 5:55AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:22PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 2:56PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Starbucks is issuing a last call for alcohol at some of its stores.
The coffee giant announced that it ending its Evenings program, which featured a menu of wines, craft beers and small plates of food. The Seattle Times reported that the last day for the pilot program is Tuesday.
The program was offered at 400 of its locations across the United States. The beer-and-wine offerings were first offered in Seattle, and expanded in late 2015.
The hope was to bring consumers back into Starbucks after work.
According to Starbucks, the company had an in-house sommelier who picked wines to serve at these locations. Starbucks also found that 70 percent of its customers consume wine, compared to 30 percent of the general population.
But for whatever reason, customers did not embrace the Evenings offerings at Starbucks.
According to the Seattle Times, Starbucks is going to put more emphasis on enhancing its lunchtime menu. Starbucks' goal is to make food 25 percent of its sales by 2021, the paper reported.