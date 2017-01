An internet security firm says a sophisticated "phishing" operation has been attempting to get the credit card information and other personal details of Netflix customers in the U.S.

According to FireEye, scammers have been sending out legitimate-looking emails that ask Netflix customers to update their membership information.

The emails include a link that takes the unsuspecting victim to a website that mimics the Netflix login screen.

Once they log in, the person is taken to another page, also bearing the Netflix logo, that asks for billing information.

FireEye said the fake websites no longer seem to be online.

It wasn’t clear how long the phishing operation was underway or how many people might have fallen victim to the scam.

FireEye has all the technical details on its website here.

Netflix also has a security page on its website with tips for keeping your account information safe.

The company says it will never ask customers for personal information like payment credentials, social security number or your password in an email.

Anyone who gets an email that appears to be a scam attempt can forward it to phishing@netflix.com.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.